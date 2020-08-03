Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for F5 Networks (FFIV)

F5 Networks (NASDAQ: FFIV) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/31/2020 – F5 Networks was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/28/2020 – F5 Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $170.00 to $183.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/28/2020 – F5 Networks had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a $151.00 price target on the stock.

7/28/2020 – F5 Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $170.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/27/2020 – F5 Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $135.00 to $154.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/24/2020 – F5 Networks is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock.

7/22/2020 – F5 Networks was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/20/2020 – F5 Networks had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $151.00 to $170.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/15/2020 – F5 Networks was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/15/2020 – F5 Networks had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $151.00 price target on the stock.

7/15/2020 – F5 Networks was upgraded by analysts at Colliers Secur. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

7/15/2020 – F5 Networks was upgraded by analysts at Colliers Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

7/9/2020 – F5 Networks was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

6/10/2020 – F5 Networks was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of F5 Networks stock traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $139.05. 993,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,132. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.68 and a 200 day moving average of $130.72. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.78 and a fifty-two week high of $156.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The network technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.15. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $583.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. F5 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain acquired 8,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $136.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,100,351.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,444,518.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total transaction of $35,377.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,959,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,550 shares of company stock valued at $229,848 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 526.3% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 238 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 301 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 302 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in F5 Networks by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

