iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Stock Position Increased by Jordan Park Group LLC

Jordan Park Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 854,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,840 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 13.5% of Jordan Park Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Jordan Park Group LLC owned approximately 0.71% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $140,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,964,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $654,088,000 after purchasing an additional 526,350 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 88.9% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 1,067,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,028,000 after purchasing an additional 502,048 shares during the last quarter. Cabana LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 59.5% in the first quarter. Cabana LLC now owns 880,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,477,000 after purchasing an additional 328,348 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.7% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 725,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,221,000 after purchasing an additional 247,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 539.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 613,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,516,000 after purchasing an additional 517,308 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of TLT traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $170.14. 979,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,624,901. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $131.66 and a 52-week high of $179.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.21.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.