iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Jordan Park Group LLC

Jordan Park Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 54.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,630 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 0.2% of Jordan Park Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Jordan Park Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $2.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $209.55. 89,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,132,420. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $195.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.97. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $207.24.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.