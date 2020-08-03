iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Stake Lessened by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,268,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,224 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $336,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 68,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Finally, BEAM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,851,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.25. The stock had a trading volume of 133,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,771,470. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.72. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $62.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

