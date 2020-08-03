iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,772,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,800 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $280,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 11,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period.

Shares of IWP traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $173.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,126. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.05. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $101.93 and a 1-year high of $170.96.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

