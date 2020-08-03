iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc lowered its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 120.1% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of DVY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.98. 763,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,444. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.25. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $61.89 and a 52-week high of $107.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

