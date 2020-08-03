iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. cut its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 95,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,304 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 7.6% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $16,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 32.7% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 15,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 87.4% during the second quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 17,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 8,084 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,891,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $726,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 24,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

IJH stock traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $188.33. 49,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,055,464. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $179.22 and its 200 day moving average is $175.85. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $117.87 and a 12-month high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.