iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,000 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 6.3% of Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $95,680,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 194.7% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 192.8% in the first quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 40,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,499,000 after buying an additional 26,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 21,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $330.11. 2,832,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,798,190. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.48. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.