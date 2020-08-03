iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Lifted by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,339 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 6.8% of Grove Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Grove Bank & Trust owned 0.05% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $20,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,349,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $973,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,516 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 176.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,957,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $953,126,000 after buying an additional 8,916,236 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,742,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,320,000 after buying an additional 1,943,860 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,803,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $493,969,000 after buying an additional 58,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,741,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $490,470,000 after buying an additional 86,437 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.82 on Monday, reaching $72.03. 170,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,288,816. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.31. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

