iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stock Position Lessened by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $10,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 185,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,655,000 after purchasing an additional 15,123 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $467,000. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 31,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after buying an additional 6,693 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 31,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 34.2% in the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 72,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,584,000 after buying an additional 18,556 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $126.00. The stock had a trading volume of 107,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,275,965. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.37 and a fifty-two week high of $125.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.55.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

