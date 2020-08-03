J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) Shares Sold by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the fourth quarter worth about $51,678,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the first quarter worth about $14,583,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the first quarter worth about $12,518,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in J2 Global by 28.2% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 744,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,711,000 after acquiring an additional 163,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in J2 Global by 26.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 725,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,287,000 after acquiring an additional 151,923 shares in the last quarter.

Get J2 Global alerts:

Shares of JCOM traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.50. 579,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. J2 Global Inc has a 12-month low of $53.24 and a 12-month high of $104.57. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.38.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. J2 Global had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $332.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that J2 Global Inc will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on J2 Global from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on J2 Global from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on J2 Global from $110.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine cut J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.92.

J2 Global Profile

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.