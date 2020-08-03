Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) Receives $99.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.80.

A number of research firms have weighed in on J. TheStreet downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Jacobs Engineering from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Jacobs Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Get Jacobs Engineering alerts:

In related news, Director Linda Fayne Levinson sold 1,000 shares of Jacobs Engineering stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $85,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,847,426.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter valued at about $298,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter valued at about $2,864,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter valued at about $6,783,000. Sfmg LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter valued at about $931,000. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering in the second quarter valued at about $288,000. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of J stock traded up $5.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,585. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94. Jacobs Engineering has a one year low of $59.29 and a one year high of $104.00.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Jacobs Engineering had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Jacobs Engineering’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.05%.

About Jacobs Engineering

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.