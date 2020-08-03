Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Metro (ETR:B4B3) a €8.50 Price Target

Metro (ETR:B4B3) has been assigned a €8.50 ($9.55) price objective by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €8.00 ($8.99) target price on Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Independent Research set a €8.30 ($9.33) target price on Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Warburg Research set a €8.50 ($9.55) target price on Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Baader Bank set a €8.00 ($8.99) target price on Metro and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €8.50 ($9.55) target price on Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €9.73 ($10.93).

B4B3 traded down €0.04 ($0.04) during trading on Monday, reaching €8.88 ($9.98). 619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,620. Metro has a fifty-two week low of €7.26 ($8.16) and a fifty-two week high of €14.15 ($15.90). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €8.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 404.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $26.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51.

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. It operates 771 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities. The company also develops digital solutions.

