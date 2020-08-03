Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Jernigan Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut Jernigan Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Jernigan Capital from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

Shares of Jernigan Capital stock traded up $3.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.17. 128,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Jernigan Capital has a 1 year low of $8.83 and a 1 year high of $20.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.11 million, a P/E ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Jernigan Capital’s payout ratio is currently 48.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JCAP. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Jernigan Capital by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 1,143,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,533,000 after acquiring an additional 690,404 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Jernigan Capital by 2,016.0% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 477,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after purchasing an additional 455,172 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jernigan Capital by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 196,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 109,857 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jernigan Capital by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 257,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 109,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jernigan Capital by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 629,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after purchasing an additional 104,841 shares in the last quarter. 73.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jernigan Capital Company Profile

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

