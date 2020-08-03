JNB Advisors LLC Has $5.62 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

JNB Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Danaher comprises 1.3% of JNB Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. JNB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 6.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 94,676 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,745,000 after buying an additional 14,430 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 2,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,064 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $203.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,792,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,377,988. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $119.60 and a 12 month high of $204.13. The stock has a market cap of $142.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.95.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.35. Danaher had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

Several research firms have commented on DHR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Danaher from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.73.

In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 7,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.42, for a total transaction of $1,516,902.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,763.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 33,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.68, for a total value of $5,479,658.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 498,929 shares of company stock worth $94,446,919. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

