John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 337.22 ($4.15).
A number of research firms recently weighed in on WG. Barclays raised their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 250 ($3.08) to GBX 300 ($3.69) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 590 ($7.26) to GBX 400 ($4.92) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 230 ($2.83) to GBX 300 ($3.69) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 250 ($3.08) to GBX 270 ($3.32) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd.
WG traded down GBX 1.05 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 191.05 ($2.35). 2,568,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,500,000. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 211.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 254.36. John Wood Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1.88 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 560.80 ($6.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.20.
About John Wood Group
John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services in energy, industry, and built environment worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.
