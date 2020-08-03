John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 337.22 ($4.15).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WG. Barclays raised their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 250 ($3.08) to GBX 300 ($3.69) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 590 ($7.26) to GBX 400 ($4.92) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 230 ($2.83) to GBX 300 ($3.69) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 250 ($3.08) to GBX 270 ($3.32) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd.

Get John Wood Group alerts:

WG traded down GBX 1.05 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 191.05 ($2.35). 2,568,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,500,000. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 211.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 254.36. John Wood Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1.88 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 560.80 ($6.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.20.

In other news, insider David Kemp acquired 1,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 220 ($2.71) per share, for a total transaction of £4,142.60 ($5,097.96). Also, insider Jacqui Ferguson acquired 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 198 ($2.44) per share, with a total value of £2,514.60 ($3,094.51). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,004 shares of company stock valued at $1,080,344.

About John Wood Group

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services in energy, industry, and built environment worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.