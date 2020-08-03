Joint Ventures Trading 16.7% Higher This Week (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One Joint Ventures token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and LATOKEN. During the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded 16.7% higher against the dollar. Joint Ventures has a total market capitalization of $46,495.44 and $1,340.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Joint Ventures Token Profile

Joint Ventures was first traded on April 6th, 2018. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 tokens. The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio . Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joint Ventures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

