Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the June 30th total of 1,720,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JLL shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $172.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $183.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $188.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.20.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JLL. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,817,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,547,000 after purchasing an additional 52,895 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.0% during the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,442,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,617,000 after buying an additional 14,691 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 232.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 946,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,993,000 after buying an additional 662,119 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 7.9% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 919,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,809,000 after buying an additional 67,060 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.7% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 881,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,161,000 after buying an additional 22,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock traded down $4.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.92. 343,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,302. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.56 and a 200 day moving average of $121.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.63. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12-month low of $78.29 and a 12-month high of $178.55.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.42). Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

