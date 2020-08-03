Jordan Park Group LLC Buys Shares of 50,000 VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Jordan Park Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,000. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Jordan Park Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 204.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,358,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,824,000 after acquiring an additional 9,645,959 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $133,266,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,653,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,449,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,603 shares during the last quarter.

GDX traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,269,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,713,609. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.54. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $44.46.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

