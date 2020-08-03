Jordan Park Group LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Jordan Park Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,261 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up about 0.0% of Jordan Park Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Jordan Park Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 162.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 4,002,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479,168 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,539,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,278,000 after buying an additional 1,152,069 shares during the last quarter. KEMPER Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 212.7% during the 1st quarter. KEMPER Corp now owns 2,111,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,359,000 after buying an additional 1,436,375 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth $97,665,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 975,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,263,000 after buying an additional 204,065 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.66. 67,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,688,388. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $53.70 and a twelve month high of $83.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.33.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

