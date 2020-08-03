Jordan Park Group LLC Has $239,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Jordan Park Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 0.0% of Jordan Park Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Jordan Park Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 644.4% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 42.5% during the first quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of IWM stock traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $149.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,922,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,654,781. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.00. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

