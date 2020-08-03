Jordan Park Group LLC Has $824,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Jordan Park Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,082 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.1% of Jordan Park Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Jordan Park Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12,575.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 150.4% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 60.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period.

Shares of EFA stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.25. 1,480,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,250,414. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $45.72 and a 12 month high of $70.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.68.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

