Jordan Park Group LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Jordan Park Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 0.2% of Jordan Park Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Jordan Park Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Brightworth now owns 7,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,952,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $277,000.

GLD traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $185.66. 1,130,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,134,068. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.04. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $132.30 and a one year high of $186.14.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

