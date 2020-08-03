Jordan Park Group LLC Sells 19,581 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Jordan Park Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,581 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 0.0% of Jordan Park Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Jordan Park Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 286.3% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 201.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.18. 262,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,916,272. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $21.77 and a 52-week high of $35.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.00.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.