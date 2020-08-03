Jordan Park Group LLC Sells 88,325 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Jordan Park Group LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,325 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF comprises about 0.1% of Jordan Park Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Jordan Park Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 14,175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VNQI traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.57. The company had a trading volume of 13,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,252. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.96. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.51 and a fifty-two week high of $61.73.

