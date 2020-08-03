Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Trims Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Target Price to $22.00

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) had its price objective reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Financial Institutions from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Financial Institutions from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Financial Institutions in a research note on Friday. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Financial Institutions has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.50.

Financial Institutions stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.97. 6,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,254. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Financial Institutions has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $33.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.96. The firm has a market cap of $239.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.99.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.40. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $44.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.72 million. Analysts anticipate that Financial Institutions will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Martin Kearney Birmingham bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.83 per share, for a total transaction of $94,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,918.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Samuel J. Burruano, Jr. bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.56 per share, for a total transaction of $29,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,413 shares in the company, valued at $47,198.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 10,058 shares of company stock worth $185,142 over the last ninety days. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Financial Institutions by 3.7% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 122,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,301 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Financial Institutions during the second quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Financial Institutions by 15.3% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 44,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares during the last quarter. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

