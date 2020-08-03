Kendall Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Kendall Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 33.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 66.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,743,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,704,538 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 196,345,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,106,811,000 after buying an additional 5,562,103 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 354.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,313,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,965,000 after buying an additional 2,584,507 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,272.7% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,110,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957,149 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 21.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,659,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.15.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,902,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,028,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,702. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MRK traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.24. 11,726,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,395,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $202.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.48. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $92.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.99.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

