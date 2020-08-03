KeyCorp Boosts Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) Price Target to $28.00

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.32.

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.95. 13,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,303. Sunnova Energy International has a 12 month low of $6.12 and a 12 month high of $25.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.41 and its 200 day moving average is $14.99.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $42.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.32 million.

In related news, insider Stuart D. Allen sold 28,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $678,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,173.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Lawrence Lane acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 8,650 shares of company stock valued at $128,479 and have sold 6,314,713 shares valued at $99,994,500.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 9.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 536.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 44.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the period.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

