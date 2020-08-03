KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) Short Interest Update

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, a decline of 9.9% from the June 30th total of 2,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 446,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Currently, 8.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,870,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,080,000 after purchasing an additional 123,163 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 15.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,041,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,012,000 after acquiring an additional 142,190 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 11.0% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 383,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after buying an additional 38,045 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 166.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 289,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after buying an additional 181,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after buying an additional 7,337 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE KREF traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $16.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,500. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $6.84 and a 12-month high of $22.03. The company has a market capitalization of $924.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 329.54 and a quick ratio of 329.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.55 and a 200-day moving average of $17.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.99%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KREF shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $20.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.