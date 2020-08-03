LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Buys 25,235 Shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its stake in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 116,393 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,235 shares during the quarter. Twilio accounts for 2.0% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Twilio were worth $25,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 102,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,374 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at $87,917,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 243.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

In other news, COO George Hu sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $14,794,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $1,688,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 547,195 shares of company stock worth $111,279,806 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $200.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.68.

Twilio stock traded up $8.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $286.33. 3,723,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,950,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.50. Twilio Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.06 and a fifty-two week high of $277.42. The company has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.29 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $229.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.12.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Twilio had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $364.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Read More: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.