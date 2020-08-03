LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Buys 412,210 Shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co. (NASDAQ:OCFT)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology Co. (NASDAQ:OCFT) by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 785,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412,210 shares during the quarter. OneConnect Financial Technology makes up approximately 1.1% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned approximately 0.21% of OneConnect Financial Technology worth $14,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in OneConnect Financial Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 195.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 12,936 shares during the period.

Shares of OCFT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.83. The company had a trading volume of 34,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,699. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.36. OneConnect Financial Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $28.80.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $83.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.60 million.

OCFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.22.

OneConnect Financial Technology Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. operates as a technology-as-a-service platform for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

