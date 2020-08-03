LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Has $24.36 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,676 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Servcs accounts for approximately 1.9% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $24,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIS. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 275.6% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 66.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 52.9% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 50.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.72.

NYSE:FIS traded up $2.62 on Monday, hitting $148.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,486,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,939,053. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.68. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a one year low of $91.68 and a one year high of $158.21.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

In other news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total transaction of $914,305.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,991 shares in the company, valued at $971,119.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce F. Lowthers, Jr. sold 89,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.56, for a total value of $12,398,071.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,017,673.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

