LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Purchases 105,020 Shares of Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its position in shares of Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) by 96.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,020 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier owned about 0.31% of Appian worth $10,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APPN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,179,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,441,000 after acquiring an additional 264,533 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the 1st quarter worth about $1,206,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the 1st quarter worth about $3,389,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,068,000 after acquiring an additional 56,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 177.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 51,155 shares during the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APPN stock traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.70. 659,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,894. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Appian Corp has a 52-week low of $29.07 and a 52-week high of $64.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.52 and a beta of 0.94.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Appian had a negative net margin of 15.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.77%. The company had revenue of $78.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Appian’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Appian Corp will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Appian in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Appian in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Appian from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.11.

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.50 per share, for a total transaction of $14,125,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Prashanth Boccassam sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $153,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,663 shares in the company, valued at $4,984,719.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,517 shares of company stock worth $2,770,982. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

