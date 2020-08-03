LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Raises Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 87.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,700 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 9,190 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Netflix were worth $8,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Netflix by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its position in Netflix by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Netflix by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 85 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Netflix by 688.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $550.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $534.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $483.56.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 53,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.23, for a total value of $23,895,891.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,895,891.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 189,612 shares of company stock worth $90,145,458. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX traded up $9.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $498.62. 5,869,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,808,232. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.28 and a 52-week high of $575.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $476.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $407.12. The company has a market cap of $219.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.94.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

