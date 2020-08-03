LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Reduces Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lowered its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,350 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 2.3% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $28,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 887 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.1% during the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $5.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $419.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,049,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,321. The company has a 50 day moving average of $373.97 and a 200 day moving average of $335.37. The stock has a market cap of $165.52 billion, a PE ratio of 45.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.21 and a 12-month high of $420.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $352.00 to $436.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $372.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.50.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 3,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.38, for a total transaction of $1,294,858.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,773,091.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.05, for a total transaction of $8,221,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,446 shares in the company, valued at $107,056,328.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,031 shares of company stock worth $67,284,857 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

