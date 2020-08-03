LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Takes Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,854 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Nike by 9.9% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 14,718 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Nike by 3.8% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 27,503 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Nike by 57.9% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 5,014 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Nike by 17.0% during the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its stake in Nike by 263.9% during the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 34,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 25,081 shares during the period. 64.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $16,358,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,012,954 shares in the company, valued at $199,564,259.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 56,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total value of $5,550,209.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 292,313 shares of company stock valued at $28,847,939. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nike from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Nike from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.36.

Nike stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,472,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,185,821. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.38 billion, a PE ratio of 62.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Nike’s revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

