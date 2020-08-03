Lambda One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.82 Million (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Lambda has a total market cap of $13.48 million and approximately $4.82 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lambda has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. One Lambda token can currently be purchased for $0.0174 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax, Bilaxy, Huobi and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008800 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $231.60 or 0.02034611 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00194082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00075659 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000936 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000175 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00109958 BTC.

Lambda Profile

Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 773,010,891 tokens. Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @

Lambda Token Trading

Lambda can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, Huobi and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

