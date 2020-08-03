Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) PT Raised to $165.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Littelfuse from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Littelfuse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $193.00.

NASDAQ LFUS traded up $1.95 on Thursday, reaching $179.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,038. Littelfuse has a twelve month low of $103.63 and a twelve month high of $196.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 5.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 60.23, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.13.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $307.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.00 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is presently 28.15%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 2,166.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 16.7% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

