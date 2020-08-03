Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

Get Lonestar Resources US alerts:

Shares of LONE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.40. 347,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,584. Lonestar Resources US has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average of $0.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 3.22.

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 5th. The energy company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.20). Lonestar Resources US had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 81.10%. The company had revenue of $37.01 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Lonestar Resources US will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Lonestar Resources US during the first quarter worth about $178,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 29.6% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 219,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 82.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,712 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 42,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.53% of the company’s stock.

Lonestar Resources US Company Profile

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 57,491 net acres in Texas counties.

Read More: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Lonestar Resources US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonestar Resources US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.