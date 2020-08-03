MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 4th.

MarketAxess has increased its dividend payment by an average of 96.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. MarketAxess has a payout ratio of 33.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MarketAxess to earn $7.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.3%.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MKTX stock opened at $516.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $514.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $426.10. MarketAxess has a 12-month low of $275.49 and a 12-month high of $561.68. The company has a current ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 74.88 and a beta of 0.62.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 42.74%. The firm had revenue of $184.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MKTX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $410.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub cut MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on MarketAxess from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $403.00.

In related news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.13, for a total value of $120,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,891,860.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.62, for a total value of $12,090,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 952,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,443,478.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,250 shares of company stock valued at $13,169,663. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.