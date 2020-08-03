Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 61.50 ($0.76).

MARS has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Marston’s to GBX 31 ($0.38) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th.

MARS traded down GBX 3.46 ($0.04) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 40.20 ($0.49). The company had a trading volume of 3,002,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,000. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 55.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 66.29. The company has a market capitalization of $265.47 million and a P/E ratio of -4.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.10. Marston’s has a one year low of GBX 0.52 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 133.80 ($1.65).

In other news, insider William Rucker acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 54 ($0.66) per share, for a total transaction of £54,000 ($66,453.36). Also, insider Octavia Morley acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.71) per share, with a total value of £14,500 ($17,843.96). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 150,000 shares of company stock worth $8,400,000.

Marston’s Company Profile

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs and bars in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Destination and Premium, Taverns, Leased, and Brewing segments. It provides premium cask and bottled beers through its five breweries. The company is also involved in the property management and development, telecommunications, and insurance businesses.

