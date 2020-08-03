Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ: MXIM) recently:

7/29/2020 – Maxim Integrated Products had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $71.00 to $72.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/29/2020 – Maxim Integrated Products had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $60.00 to $72.00.

7/15/2020 – Maxim Integrated Products was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $59.00.

7/14/2020 – Maxim Integrated Products had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $60.00 to $74.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/14/2020 – Maxim Integrated Products had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $55.00 to $73.00.

7/13/2020 – Maxim Integrated Products was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $68.00.

7/13/2020 – Maxim Integrated Products was downgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating.

7/13/2020 – Maxim Integrated Products was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock.

6/23/2020 – Maxim Integrated Products was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/16/2020 – Maxim Integrated Products had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $55.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/10/2020 – Maxim Integrated Products is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

MXIM stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,269,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,879,075. The company has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.78. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.93 and a 1-year high of $73.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.54.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $545.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.66 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 29.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $63,206.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $4,342,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,446 shares of company stock valued at $8,907,136 in the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,958,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,116,020,000 after purchasing an additional 959,483 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,749,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $571,165,000 after purchasing an additional 78,267 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,216,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,426,000 after buying an additional 70,289 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,388,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,354,000 after buying an additional 1,877,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,658,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,233,000 after purchasing an additional 268,908 shares during the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

