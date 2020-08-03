MedicCoin (MEDIC) Trading 9.3% Lower Over Last Week

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One MedicCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Cryptohub, Stocks.Exchange, Graviex and Sistemkoin. MedicCoin has a market capitalization of $17,311.65 and approximately $3.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MedicCoin has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 188.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin Coin Profile

MedicCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC . MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com . MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

MedicCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, BTC-Alpha, Graviex, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MedicCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

