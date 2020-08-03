Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Acquired by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its stake in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $13,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 519.6% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,074,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,418,000 after buying an additional 1,739,428 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 80.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 585,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,965,000 after buying an additional 261,508 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 57.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 696,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,706,000 after purchasing an additional 254,439 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 5.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,654,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,303,000 after purchasing an additional 253,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 12,650.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 212,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,849,000 after purchasing an additional 210,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mercadolibre from $800.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mercadolibre from $620.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Mercadolibre from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective (up previously from $655.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercadolibre has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $827.40.

Mercadolibre stock traded up $48.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,172.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,498. Mercadolibre Inc has a fifty-two week low of $422.22 and a fifty-two week high of $1,150.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $981.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $736.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.29 billion, a PE ratio of -277.91 and a beta of 1.72.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.04. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $652.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Mercadolibre’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mercadolibre Inc will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

