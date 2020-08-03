Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.63-5.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.2-48.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $47.33 billion.Merck & Co., Inc. also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.63-5.78 EPS.

MRK traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.24. The stock had a trading volume of 11,726,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,395,451. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $92.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.99. The stock has a market cap of $202.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRK. UBS Group reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.15.

In related news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,902,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,028,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Further Reading: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.