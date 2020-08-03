MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after BidaskClub upgraded the stock from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating. The company traded as high as $129.85 and last traded at $128.44, with a volume of 296151 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.44.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson raised MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $122.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.00.

In related news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.84, for a total transaction of $584,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,823,905.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Torray LLC boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 1.2% during the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 9,847 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 17,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 32.1% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,940 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in MKS Instruments by 16.8% during the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 27,850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $544.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.83 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

