Moin Trading Up 3.8% Over Last 7 Days (MOIN)

Moin (CURRENCY:MOIN) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. In the last seven days, Moin has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Moin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, C-CEX, CoinExchange and Livecoin. Moin has a market cap of $40,630.23 and approximately $245.00 worth of Moin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitswift (BITS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001730 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000382 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cubits (QBT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MOIN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2015. Moin’s total supply is 9,371,550 coins. Moin’s official Twitter account is @MoinCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Moin is discovermoin.com . The Reddit community for Moin is /r/Moin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0-19: 0 MOIN20-999: 79 MOIN1000-17999: 59 MOIN18000-19999: 89 MOIN 18000-19999: POS “

Moin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, C-CEX, Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moin using one of the exchanges listed above.

