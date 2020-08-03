Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Gables Capital Management Inc.

Gables Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 34.0% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 29,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 7,383 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 20.2% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.8% in the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 237,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,127,000 after acquiring an additional 12,972 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5,332.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 361,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,504,000 after acquiring an additional 355,235 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 27.5% in the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.24.

MDLZ traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.49. 7,443,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,568,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.80. Mondelez International Inc has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

