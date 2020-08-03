Mondelez International’s (MDLZ) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in a report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barclays currently has a $62.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a buy rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Mondelez International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Mondelez International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.24.

MDLZ stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.81. 962,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,940,623. Mondelez International has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $79.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.80.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 8,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 16,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 42,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

