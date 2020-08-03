Morgan Stanley Raises Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Price Target to $131.00

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $126.00 to $131.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Proofpoint from $147.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cowen cut their target price on Proofpoint from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wedbush raised their price objective on Proofpoint from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Friday, June 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Proofpoint has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $142.68.

PFPT opened at $115.67 on Friday. Proofpoint has a 52-week low of $83.81 and a 52-week high of $133.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.69 and a beta of 1.37.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.78. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $258.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.95 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Proofpoint will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 25,000 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $3,125,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,149 shares in the company, valued at $12,895,687.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 1,727 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total value of $198,984.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,094 shares in the company, valued at $702,150.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,892 shares of company stock worth $9,347,982. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFPT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 58.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,076,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $213,053,000 after buying an additional 766,608 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the fourth quarter worth $56,275,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 29.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,684,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $172,816,000 after purchasing an additional 380,018 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the first quarter worth $28,697,000. Finally, AXA lifted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 56.8% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 722,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,101,000 after purchasing an additional 261,787 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

